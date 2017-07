titan6 Rookie

Join Date: Jul 2010 California Posts: 12

What Happened to Formula2.net Site? What Happened to Formula2.net Site?



Anybody know what happened to this site. It was a wealth of old Targa, Le Mans, F2, F3, and more info.



The hosting site just has a ''not there'' notification, no other info.



Anybody know what happened. What Happened to Formula2.net Site?Anybody know what happened to this site. It was a wealth of old Targa, Le Mans, F2, F3, and more info.The hosting site just has a ''not there'' notification, no other info.Anybody know what happened.