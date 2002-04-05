Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Classic Cars Monthly Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Historic Racing & Motorsport History > Historic Racing Today
Reload this Page Historic 750 Formula Race Cars, Reliant 850, Ford 1172, Austin 7
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Yesterday, 19:34 (Ref:3774367)   #1
Historic 750 Formula Rep
Rookie
 
Join Date: Oct 2017
Posts: 2
Historic 750 Formula Rep should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Historic 750 Formula Race Cars, Reliant 850, Ford 1172, Austin 7
Hello All

I represent the Historic 750 Formula race series, in the 750mc.
http://www.750mc.co.uk/formulae/hist...50-formula.htm

A bit of our history can be found here.
http://www.750mc.co.uk/about/history.htm

I am looking for any Pre-1974 Formula Cars, with Reliant 850cc, Austin 750 or Ford 1172 engines.

Particularly if you own one, and would consider selling it.?

It doesn't matter whether it needs restoration, or if it's just a rolling chassis. If you have a relevant car and don't think you will get it back onto the race track yourself in the next 2 years, may be let someone else have a go?

We want to grow our race grids, and to do this we need people who are 'dry storiing' cars to consider selling them. As all the cars sitting in garages are unfortunately harming the series and it's preventing the series from getting any bigger.

We've got a fantastic series, interesting race carsand a rich history; to protect this, we need the race cars where they belong, on the race track.

Regards,
Lyndon
Historic 750 Formula Rep is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 07:37 (Ref:3774437)   #2
Peter Mallett
The Honourable Mallett
20KPINAL
 
Peter Mallett's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 1999
England
Here and there
Posts: 30,739
Peter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FamePeter Mallett will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
Gopod luck with your quest. Hopefully some of our posters will be able to assist.
Peter Mallett is offline  
__________________
Nobody told me we had a communication problem!
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Historic Racing Today | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Jeffrey Formula 750 Reliant Berkeley-Stepi Motorsport History 7 Today 07:26
Reliant Sabre 6 Works Rally Cars dwrestorations Classic Cars 1 23 Mar 2006 09:05
Reliant Sabre works cars scimmie Motorsport History 16 5 Mar 2005 22:21
Paging Dr. Austin, Paging Dr. Austin....enemas needed STAT stretch51 IRL Indycar Series 1 5 Apr 2002 00:41


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 08:08.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.