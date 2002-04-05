Historic 750 Formula Race Cars, Reliant 850, Ford 1172, Austin 7

Historic 750 Formula Rep Rookie

Hello All



I represent the Historic 750 Formula race series, in the 750mc.

http://www.750mc.co.uk/formulae/hist...50-formula.htm



A bit of our history can be found here.

http://www.750mc.co.uk/about/history.htm



I am looking for any Pre-1974 Formula Cars, with Reliant 850cc, Austin 750 or Ford 1172 engines.



Particularly if you own one, and would consider selling it.?



It doesn't matter whether it needs restoration, or if it's just a rolling chassis. If you have a relevant car and don't think you will get it back onto the race track yourself in the next 2 years, may be let someone else have a go?



We want to grow our race grids, and to do this we need people who are 'dry storiing' cars to consider selling them. As all the cars sitting in garages are unfortunately harming the series and it's preventing the series from getting any bigger.



We've got a fantastic series, interesting race carsand a rich history; to protect this, we need the race cars where they belong, on the race track.



Regards,

