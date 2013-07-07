Hi, folks! Welcome to round 13 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. The Pocono 500 is fast and wide. It can be quiet at times, and thrilling sometimes.
Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.
o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Newgarden ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)
Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:
o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100
The stakes for Pocono are:
o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves.
o- 6x: Power, Newgarden, Rahal.
o- 10x: Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Rossi, Sato.
o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Carpenter.
o- 35x: Andretti, Kimball, Muñoz.
o- 50x: Hildebrand, Chilton (A), Jones (A).
o- 100x: Aleshin, Daly (A), Gutiérrez (A).
o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.
Please place your bets before qualifying, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck!