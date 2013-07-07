NaBUru38 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2009 Las Canteras, Uruguay Posts: 6,794

2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 13 Pocono <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> Hi, folks! Welcome to round 13 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. The Pocono 500 is fast and wide. It can be quiet at times, and thrilling sometimes.



Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.



o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.

o- Regular - 1x money.

o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.

o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)

o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Newgarden ($ 200)

o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)



Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:



o- 1st - $ 1000

o- 2nd - $ 600

o- 3rd - $ 400

o- 4th - $ 300

o- 5th - $ 200

o- 6-10th - $ 100



The stakes for Pocono are:



o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves.

o- 6x: Power, Newgarden, Rahal.

o- 10x: Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Rossi, Sato.

o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Carpenter.

o- 35x: Andretti, Kimball, Muñoz.

o- 50x: Hildebrand, Chilton (A), Jones (A).

o- 100x: Aleshin, Daly (A), Gutiérrez (A).



o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.

o- Honda: 3 to 1.



Please place your bets before qualifying, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck! Hi, folks! Welcome to round 13 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. The Pocono 500 is fast and wide. It can be quiet at times, and thrilling sometimes.Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.o- Regular - 1x money.o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Newgarden ($ 200)o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:o- 1st - $ 1000o- 2nd - $ 600o- 3rd - $ 400o- 4th - $ 300o- 5th - $ 200o- 6-10th - $ 100The stakes for Pocono are:o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves.o- 6x: Power, Newgarden, Rahal.o- 10x: Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Rossi, Sato.o- 20x: Hinchcliffe, Carpenter.o- 35x: Andretti, Kimball, Muñoz.o- 50x: Hildebrand, Chilton (A), Jones (A).o- 100x: Aleshin, Daly (A), Gutiérrez (A).o- Chevrolet: 3 to 1.o- Honda: 3 to 1.Please place your bets before qualifying, or you will get only half the stakes. Good luck!