NaBUru38 Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2009 Las Canteras, Uruguay Posts: 6,837

Audi introduces "innovative" engine designations <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> You know that Mercedes-Benz and BMW don't use real engine displacements to name their engines.



In BMW, the ?18i is 1.6L, the ?30i is 2.0L, and the ?40i is 3.0L.



In Mercedes-Benz, the ?200 is 1.6L, ?300 is 2.0L, the ?43 AMG is 3.0L, and the ?63 is 4.0L.



Not to be left behind, Audi decided to go full retard.



https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/i...-naming-system



o- 107-127 bhp -> "30"

o- 145-159 bhp -> "35"

o- 165-198 bhp -> "40"

o- 223-244 bhp -> "45"

o- 278-304 bhp -> "50"

o- 423-449 bhp -> "60"

o- + 529 bhp -> "70" You know that Mercedes-Benz and BMW don't use real engine displacements to name their engines.In BMW, the ?18i is 1.6L, the ?30i is 2.0L, and the ?40i is 3.0L.In Mercedes-Benz, the ?200 is 1.6L, ?300 is 2.0L, the ?43 AMG is 3.0L, and the ?63 is 4.0L.Not to be left behind, Audi decided to go full retard.o- 107-127 bhp -> "30"o- 145-159 bhp -> "35"o- 165-198 bhp -> "40"o- 223-244 bhp -> "45"o- 278-304 bhp -> "50"o- 423-449 bhp -> "60"o- + 529 bhp -> "70"