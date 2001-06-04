Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Audi introduces "innovative" engine designations
You know that Mercedes-Benz and BMW don't use real engine displacements to name their engines.

In BMW, the ?18i is 1.6L, the ?30i is 2.0L, and the ?40i is 3.0L.

In Mercedes-Benz, the ?200 is 1.6L, ?300 is 2.0L, the ?43 AMG is 3.0L, and the ?63 is 4.0L.

Not to be left behind, Audi decided to go full retard.

https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/i...-naming-system

o- 107-127 bhp -> "30"
o- 145-159 bhp -> "35"
o- 165-198 bhp -> "40"
o- 223-244 bhp -> "45"
o- 278-304 bhp -> "50"
o- 423-449 bhp -> "60"
o- + 529 bhp -> "70"
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
