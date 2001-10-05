|
IMSA : 2019
With this news, I see it fitting to start this thread.
Conti Tire exits after 2018 season, wonder who will be the new supplier, or will it be open?
http://www.continentaltire.com/news/...nd-2018-season
We can dream but open tyre competition ain't gonna happen. Hoosier is Conti owned nowadays correct? If so, that leaves Michelin, Pirelli and Dunlop I guess.
I'd prefer Dunlop outta those, simply for the giant sidewall markings.
Signs are pointing towards Michelin.
What signs?
My thoughts: Iit will still be a single tire class for P class and GTD. Now the Conti defenders often said to the Conti critics that the crap tires were built to a spec that the series organisers wanted. So even if Michelin was awarded the contract, I won't hold my breath of a better tire built. The P2 cars from WEC were 2-3 seconds faster at COTA this year than DPi.
http://www.tirebusiness.com/article/...-tire-industry
The big 3 in North America are Goodyear/Dunlop, Bridgestone/Firestone and Michelin, with over 50%. Conti is fourth with just 6%.
Goodyear is in Nascar and Firestone in IndyCar, so it makes sense for Michelin to become an IMSA partner.
However, I wouldn't be surprised if Dunlop or Bridgestone made a decent bid.
They would sponsor what is now the CTSCC and Prototype Challenge.
SC365 and Racer Magazine also reporting the IMSA press release on Michelin replacing Continental.
