Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing > North American Racing
Reload this Page IMSA IMSA : 2019
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | North American Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:05 (Ref:3768793)   #1
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Matt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 7,023
Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!
IMSA : 2019
With this news, I see it fitting to start this thread.

Conti Tire exits after 2018 season, wonder who will be the new supplier, or will it be open?

http://www.continentaltire.com/news/...nd-2018-season
Matt is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:10 (Ref:3768794)   #2
Coach Ep
Veteran
 
Coach Ep's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location:
where the wind comes sweeping down the..
Posts: 3,328
Coach Ep should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridCoach Ep should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridCoach Ep should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
We can dream but open tyre competition ain't gonna happen. Hoosier is Conti owned nowadays correct? If so, that leaves Michelin, Pirelli and Dunlop I guess.
Coach Ep is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:17 (Ref:3768796)   #3
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Matt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 7,023
Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!
I'd prefer Dunlop outta those, simply for the giant sidewall markings.
Matt is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:29 (Ref:3768799)   #4
JHamilton
Subscriber
Veteran
 
JHamilton's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2006
United States
Atlanta, GA
Posts: 3,269
JHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of FameJHamilton will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
Quote:
Originally Posted by Coach Ep View Post
We can dream but open tyre competition ain't gonna happen. Hoosier is Conti owned nowadays correct? If so, that leaves Michelin, Pirelli and Dunlop I guess.
It might... Probably not though. Yes, Hoosier builds the Conti race tires. Dunlop and Pirelli have tiny market shares here, although Dunlop is a Goodyear company. Michelin would be the obvious answer to me.
JHamilton is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:32 (Ref:3768800)   #5
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Matt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 7,023
Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!
Signs are pointing towards Michelin.
Matt is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:36 (Ref:3768802)   #6
seanyb505
Veteran
 
Join Date: Jun 2010
United States
Simpsonville, SC
Posts: 906
seanyb505 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridseanyb505 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridseanyb505 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
What signs?
seanyb505 is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:38 (Ref:3768803)   #7
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 4,598
Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Coach Ep View Post
We can dream but open tyre competition ain't gonna happen. Hoosier is Conti owned nowadays correct? If so, that leaves Michelin, Pirelli and Dunlop I guess.
Is Bridgestone/Firestone an option? Yokohama? Hankook?
Akrapovic is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:42 (Ref:3768805)   #8
YZFrider
Racer
 
Join Date: May 2015
Location:
Bay Area, CA
Posts: 222
YZFrider should be qualifying in the top 10 on the gridYZFrider should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
My thoughts: Iit will still be a single tire class for P class and GTD. Now the Conti defenders often said to the Conti critics that the crap tires were built to a spec that the series organisers wanted. So even if Michelin was awarded the contract, I won't hold my breath of a better tire built. The P2 cars from WEC were 2-3 seconds faster at COTA this year than DPi.
YZFrider is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:45 (Ref:3768806)   #9
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 4,598
Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!Akrapovic is going for a new world record!
Quote:
Originally Posted by YZFrider View Post
My thoughts: Iit will still be a single tire class for P class and GTD. Now the Conti defenders often said to the Conti critics that the crap tires were built to a spec that the series organisers wanted. So even if Michelin was awarded the contract, I won't hold my breath of a better tire built. The P2 cars from WEC were 2-3 seconds faster at COTA this year than DPi.
I don't think Michelin would take up the contract if it was built to a spec that wasn't their own.
Akrapovic is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 14:55 (Ref:3768808)   #10
NaBUru38
Veteran
 
NaBUru38's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,931
NaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNaBUru38 should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
http://www.tirebusiness.com/article/...-tire-industry

The big 3 in North America are Goodyear/Dunlop, Bridgestone/Firestone and Michelin, with over 50%. Conti is fourth with just 6%.

Goodyear is in Nascar and Firestone in IndyCar, so it makes sense for Michelin to become an IMSA partner.

However, I wouldn't be surprised if Dunlop or Bridgestone made a decent bid.
NaBUru38 is offline  
__________________
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
Quote
Old Today, 15:09 (Ref:3768812)   #11
joeb
Race Official
Veteran
 
joeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
Baton Rouge, LA
Posts: 9,466
joeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
If Michelin gets the contract, I'd assume their current P2 tires (or an updated version of them) would be the tire of choice for the P class. They would probably employ the current GTE tire strategy in the future as well for GTD.

Also, this end of the Conti contract means the end of the sponsorship for the 2nd tier championship. I wonder if the new tire contractor will be required to sponsor said championship or if an outside sponsor will be found.
joeb is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 15:18 (Ref:3768815)   #12
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Matt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 7,023
Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!
They would sponsor what is now the CTSCC and Prototype Challenge.
Matt is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 15:19 (Ref:3768816)   #13
Matt
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Matt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2006
United States
Connecticut
Posts: 7,023
Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!Matt is going for a new lap record!
Quote:
Originally Posted by seanyb505 View Post
What signs?
Matt is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 15:26 (Ref:3768819)   #14
chernaudi
Veteran
 
chernaudi's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2006
United States
Mansfield, Ohio
Posts: 7,437
chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!chernaudi has a real shot at the podium!
SC365 and Racer Magazine also reporting the IMSA press release on Michelin replacing Continental.
chernaudi is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | North American Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | North American Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Sebring 2019 Bill38 North American Racing 23 7 Sep 2017 17:52
IMSA Site Liz North American Racing 10 27 Jan 2003 23:22
IMSA Video nascarl North American Racing 1 20 Sep 2002 12:27
ALMS/IMSA Historic GTP - Elkhart Lake pictures Muzza Historic Racing Today 24 15 Jul 2002 03:33
IMSA Returns Craig North American Racing 1 5 Oct 2001 21:25


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 16:01.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.