Old Today, 06:11 (Ref:3760669)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,969
Support The Team, Not The Car Brand?
A perspective Here
Old Today, 06:16 (Ref:3760673)   #2
peckstar
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,643
I have all 3 going personally
Old Today, 06:50 (Ref:3760678)   #3
Razor
10-10ths official Trekkie
Join Date: May 2005
Australia
Behind the wheel
Posts: 3,873
The article writer is pretty much on the money. Speaking to fans, they're not really Blue-blooded or Red-blooded so to speak like it was a few years ago. They support Red Bull, they support Shell V-Power, regardless what they drive. (Personally I support BJR but that's because of the friendships I have within the team and how I'm treated by them. Same goes for both Tekno and DJR-Penske) It's one of the reasons why I don't like to wear team apparel at the track so I don't show bias to one team and upset the friendships I have with others. (I did wore a Team Vortex shirt on the Sunday at the QR event but that's to reflect sponsorship from my local Caltex with a few projects plus the shirt I was going to wear was a bit too small and didn't realise until I was out the door and putting it on)
