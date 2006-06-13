Support The Team, Not The Car Brand?

Razor 10-10ths official Trekkie Veteran

The article writer is pretty much on the money. Speaking to fans, they're not really Blue-blooded or Red-blooded so to speak like it was a few years ago. They support Red Bull, they support Shell V-Power, regardless what they drive. (Personally I support BJR but that's because of the friendships I have within the team and how I'm treated by them. Same goes for both Tekno and DJR-Penske) It's one of the reasons why I don't like to wear team apparel at the track so I don't show bias to one team and upset the friendships I have with others. (I did wore a Team Vortex shirt on the Sunday at the QR event but that's to reflect sponsorship from my local Caltex with a few projects plus the shirt I was going to wear was a bit too small and didn't realise until I was out the door and putting it on)