Australasian Touring Cars.
Australasian Touring Cars.
Today, 06:13   #1
GTRMagic
Supercar Has Lost Its Relevance?
Article Here
Today, 06:26   #2
Yes.

Next year all of the races will be won by cars no longer in production. Of course this has happened before but the promoters and the governing body were smart enough to put a stop to this and force the teams to run current models.

The racing will no doubt still be good but what must the average punter think when they watch Bathurst next year and possibly the following year and there are still V8 Commodores and Falcons running?
Today, 06:32   #3
Well i guess when you are racing 3 cars that by the end of the year will no longer be sold here then relevance is an issue.

But whats the alternative.

There are few cars being sold in australia in significant numbers that derive any passion.

The surveys all say V8's but manufacturers are moving away from them. Car being sold in Australia in significant numbers are mostly not suitable for racing as we have known it for the past 50ish years
Today, 06:36   #4
I have to admit, the article is somewhat right. The last couple of times I've been to the events in Queensland (Ipswich and Gold Coast) there wasn't the same amount of crowds nor atmosphere. Even the small businesses that used to profit from having a stall at the event (and their promo model girls, etc) were sorely lacking. (At QR the other week, even the food vans which were plenty in the past only a few were there)

Plus with Volvo and Ford leaving the sport, it has lost a lot of the series fanbase. When I was at the QR event a few weeks ago, there was only a few diehard fans wearing blue oval merchandise and anyone wearing Volvo or Mercedes gear was non-existent. (with the exception of a few people wearing F1 shirts with one wearing Mercedes colours)

Speaking of marques, when even the top international backed teams are struggling to get factory acknowledgement (Penske, Prodrive, etc) to the point they're running cars no longer being made is alarm bell ringing.

The flip side is that there is some heartwarming nostalgia seeing an Aussie icon still being used and the lack of people means it's easier to see and catch up with friends in the series who would usually be drowning in a sea of fans who would want a photo and/or autograph . (I had a good old chat to Greg Rust, Brad Jones, Neil Crompton and a few others instead of the usual quick hello in the past)

Maybe I'm being an optimist to think that Supercars will survive as the top-level motorsport in this country but with the ever-shrinking market and sponsorship becoming harder and harder by each passing day compared to Aus GT and with some of the top teams looking at the category, (speaking to guys like Tekno, Walkinshaw plus lower-tier runners like Ben Eggleston and Jim Pollicina) it looks like the Supercars series is in troubled waters. So can they save it from sinking or time to abandon ship?
Today, 06:56   #5
While I still enjoy the series and what it has to offer the writing is on the wall with the lack of manufacturers interest.

It would be so easy to convert the series to a modified GT4 platform that would likely bring manufacturers back and a few new faces but also maintain the level of performance expected.

The passion just isn't there for new drivers like there is for the past generation of superstars, I remember Murphy codriving with JC for HRT at Sandown a few years ago had the grandstand making plenty of noise while he was making up places, yet JW would be leading with little to no excitement.

The Ambrose situation also highlighted how stupidly over regulated and what a closed shop our series has become, he was bringing supporters back by the thousands but decided to walk away due to huge expectation of him and the team and little to no opportunity to improve the car between meetings.

I understand not having it open slather but for a professional series it's laughable they get 3 tests all year and almost no tyres.

Also when you make the cars almost exactly the same (Thanks Skaife and COTF) with little to no difference in componant suppliers, and you find yourself listening to everyone talk about tyres for 6 hours it gets a little taxing.

When you watch telecasts from the early 2000's, you would barely hear anything about tyres besides a basic promo of how good the product Dunlop was supplying.
