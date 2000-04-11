Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 01:55 (Ref:3753857)   #1
GTRMagic
Race Official
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 41,805
Matt Braid Departs
Story Here

Great notice period, allows for plenty of time to find a replacement.
Lawrence Garfield (Other People's Money): "I love money. I love money more than the things it can buy. There's only one thing I love more than money. You know what that is? OTHER PEOPLE'S MONEY."
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Old Today, 02:42 (Ref:3753860)   #2
Tourer
Subscriber
Join Date: Aug 2003
Australia
Sideways
Posts: 2,261
Probably not a bad thing in some ways. I can't work out why a business the size of VASC needs a Managing Director as well as a CEO when both are full time roles and there is a board overseeing it all.
Maybe this move is part of making some structural changes?
Were far from having too much horsepower[m]y definition of too much horsepower is when all four wheels are spinning in every gear. ― Mark Donohue
