Mechanic Z
2017 Pirelli World Challenge Rounds 4 & 5: VIR
The teams of Pirelli World Challenge head to VIR next week for the next round in the overall GT championship and the first round of Sprint-X competition.

34 cars are on the initial entry list for Sprint-X, 17 for GTS and 54 for the TC classes.

GT regulars are joined by plenty of notable co-drivers like Jorg Bergmeister, Michael Lewis, Kyle Marcelli, Johnny Kane, Ben Barnicoat, Vincent Abril, Laurens Vanthoor, Jeroen Bleekemolen, Jan Heylen, Marco Seefried, Spencer Pumpelly, Andrea Montermini, Alexandre Imperatori, Mark Wilkins, Jordan and Ricky Taylor, Tom Dyer and many others.

No co-driver yet announced for Ryan Dalziel's #2 CRP Racing Mercedes, or Martin Fuentes' #7 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari. (Good to see Fuentes back in the series)

Always Evolving/AIM Autosport are back with a single Nissan GT-R entry for Ricardo Sanchez and Frank Montecalvo.
McCann Racing switches to Audi with a car for Mike Skeen and Michael McCann.

Several other new and returning teams with GT3 entries are on the list.

Schedule

Entry List

Live Stream (World Challenge site)

Live Stream (motortrendondemand.com)

Live Timing and Scoring

Track Maps

Weather (racecastweather.com)

Weather (National Weather Service)

Series Twitter Account

Reminder that, unlike Long Beach, VIR is supposed to be streamed live on the Series site and MToD.
Mechanic Z
Still not a fan of the Sprint-X concept, but some of these lineups are pretty awesome. Especially can't wait to see Patrick Long and Jorg Bergmeister driving the same car again!
