Malaysian Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 15 of 20 - Results

What happened



Congratulations to wolfhound on his second win of the season and second in a row. In quite a closely-fought round, he came out on top, as one of two entrants with eight out of ten drivers correctly-placed in the top ten. Meanwhile, F1Guy stretches his championship lead a little and Born Racer Fan and smellysocks stay one point apart after finishing level on points.



Curiously, both Vandoorne and Stroll finished in the same positions here as in Singapore.



To see your Sepang entries again, go here:



To predict for Suzuka this weekend, get your entries in before qualifying here:



Winners so far this season



Australia: stripedcat

China: Born Racer

Bahrain: karting

Russia: Born Racer

Spain: Notso Swift

Monaco: F1Guy

Canada: Born Racer

Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob

Austria: smellysocks

Britain: F1Guy

Hungary: F1Guy

Belgium: smellysocks

Italy: stripedcat

Singapore: wolfhound

Malaysia: wolfhound



Malaysian Grand Prix Results



1. Verstappen

2. Hamilton

3. Ricciardo

4. Vettel

5. Bottas

6. Pérez

7. Vandoorne

8. Stroll

9. Massa

10. Ocon



Qualifying

1. Hamilton

2. Räikkönen

3. Verstappen



Fastest lap: Vettel

Fastest pitstop: Red Bull

Weather: Dry

formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel

Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen

Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull

Rate the Grand Prix: 7



Malaysian Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results



1. wolfhound 90

2. F1Guy 84

3. smellysocks 79

= Born Racer Fan 79

5. Born Racer 75



Championship Standings after Round 15 of 20



1. F1Guy 1266

2. Born Racer 1252

3. smellysocks 1243

4. Born Racer Fan 1242

5. wolfhound 1143

6. stripedcat 1117

7. Notso Swift 1076

8. Grandpa_Rob 875

9. karting 384

10. steve_r 275

11. Greem 179

12. Inigo Montoya 157

13. Skam85 76

14. Mies7337 73

