What happened
Congratulations to wolfhound on his second win of the season and second in a row.
In quite a closely-fought round, he came out on top, as one of two entrants with eight out of ten drivers correctly-placed in the top ten. Meanwhile, F1Guy stretches his championship lead a little and Born Racer Fan and smellysocks stay one point apart after finishing level on points.
Curiously, both Vandoorne and Stroll finished in the same positions here as in Singapore.
Winners so far this season
Australia: stripedcat
China: Born Racer
Bahrain: karting
Russia: Born Racer
Spain: Notso Swift
Monaco: F1Guy
Canada: Born Racer
Azerbaijan: Notso Swift and Grandpa_Rob
Austria: smellysocks
Britain: F1Guy
Hungary: F1Guy
Belgium: smellysocks
Italy: stripedcat
Singapore: wolfhound
Malaysia: wolfhound
Malaysian Grand Prix Results
1. Verstappen
2. Hamilton
3. Ricciardo
4. Vettel
5. Bottas
6. Pérez
7. Vandoorne
8. Stroll
9. Massa
10. Ocon
Qualifying
1. Hamilton
2. Räikkönen
3. Verstappen
Fastest lap: Vettel
Fastest pitstop: Red Bull
Weather: Dry
formula1.com Driver of the Day: Vettel
Driver of the Grand Prix: Verstappen
Team of the Grand Prix: Red Bull
Rate the Grand Prix: 7
Malaysian Grand Prix Predictions Contest Results
1. wolfhound 90
2. F1Guy 84
3. smellysocks 79
= Born Racer Fan 79
5. Born Racer 75
Championship Standings after Round 15 of 20
1. F1Guy 1266
2. Born Racer 1252
3. smellysocks 1243
4. Born Racer Fan 1242
5. wolfhound 1143
6. stripedcat 1117
7. Notso Swift 1076
8. Grandpa_Rob 875
9. karting 384
10. steve_r 275
11. Greem 179
12. Inigo Montoya 157
13. Skam85 76
14. Mies7337 73
15. Oldtony 70