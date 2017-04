Silhuette Rookie

Join Date: Oct 2016 Posts: 28

Who do you think is the best driver this season? Last season had a great cast of drivers and ended with intense fighting and driver's championship podium positions changing right through the final lap of the final in the last race.



This year we have pretty much all the best drivers of last year, some new and really competitive ones and some musical chairs among the teams.



So. If we were to run a Race of Champions style knockout competition using an RX Supercar none of the drivers are competing in - which two drivers would meet in the finals? Last season had a great cast of drivers and ended with intense fighting and driver's championship podium positions changing right through the final lap of the final in the last race.This year we have pretty much all the best drivers of last year, some new and really competitive ones and some musical chairs among the teams.So. If we were to run a Race of Champions style knockout competition using an RX Supercar none of the drivers are competing in - which two drivers would meet in the finals?