2017 WTCC Race of Morocco 2017 season finally starts this weekend



Race preview:

https://www.fiawtcc.com/race-preview...-in-marrakech/



Track facts:

https://www.fiawtcc.com/event/wtcc-race-of-morocco/



Should be the most unpredictable season in the last 7 years. Would have been even better with Rob being in a Honda and not in a Citroen Expect a pretty good weekend from Honda here though.



