Old Today, 16:53 (Ref:3724389)   #1
skells22
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 1,792
Donington Park rounds 4,5 & 6 2017
next weekend we got the BTCC hitting Donington Park and hopefully got the start line shunts out of the way from last time out.

I wonder what role our bank holiday weather going to play a part as normally bank holiday = rain
Old Today, 17:28 (Ref:3724402)   #2
luckn002
Join Date: Oct 2015
England
South England
Posts: 151
Interesting to see whether MG and Subaru are back on the pace. HARD should do well, Epps and Hill really shone at Brands and Donington should suit the VWs more.

Hoping for 6 different winners in 6 races again!
Old Today, 17:48 (Ref:3724413)   #3
porsche962fan
Join Date: May 2010
Posts: 1,781
Matt Neal has no ballast on a track where the Honda always went well

so expect him front row
