FRC 2017 - WEC Round 1: Silverstone

With a week before the season starts, I figured it was time to open up a Fantasy Racing thread for the WEC. Rules will be the same as the past, you get the amount of points the car gets in the race and there is a 3 point bonus in each class for picking the correct qualifier. The main difference from previous years is that if you forget to submit a race entry one round, I will just use the most recent round you submitted an entry for as your picks.
Entry List
Schedule
Please submit your picks with this format:
LMP1
Q:
R:
LMP2
Q:
R:
GTEPro
Q:
R:
GTEAm
Q:
R: