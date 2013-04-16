joeb Race Official Race Official Veteran



FRC 2017 - WEC Round 1: Silverstone With a week before the season starts, I figured it was time to open up a Fantasy Racing thread for the WEC. Rules will be the same as the past, you get the amount of points the car gets in the race and there is a 3 point bonus in each class for picking the correct qualifier. The main difference from previous years is that if you forget to submit a race entry one round, I will just use the most recent round you submitted an entry for as your picks.



Entry List



Schedule







Please submit your picks with this format:



LMP1

Q:

R:



LMP2

Q:

R:



GTEPro

Q:

R:



GTEAm

Q:

