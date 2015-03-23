Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Single Seater Racing > Formula One
Reload this Page [Official] Chinese Grand Prix 2017 - Round 2 of 20 - Grand Prix Weekend Thread
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
Page 3 of 3 12 3
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 19:52 (Ref:3724442)   #31
crmalcolm
Veteran
 
crmalcolm's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
England
Posts: 1,536
crmalcolm should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by Armco Bender View Post
Its all sorted a new helicopter is being rushed to the circuit.....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfRJZHA03qs&t=323s
I think I'll walk thanks.....
crmalcolm is offline  
__________________
"Wasn't fair! I brake for animals, Lewis doesn't"
Quote
Old Today, 19:53 (Ref:3724443)   #32
Mike Harte
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Mike Harte's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2011
United Kingdom
W. Yorkshire
Posts: 2,004
Mike Harte should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridMike Harte should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by crmalcolm View Post
And ask any pilot of Med-Evac aircraft (off the record) and they will tell you that they will push the boundaries themselves at times when they know a life is in danger, but they would much rather that the people didn't put their lives in danger in the first place.

F1 may have the financial revenue to fund advances in aviation safety to allow helicopters to operate in increasingly adverse conditions - but it is much cheaper to avoid the risk than to mitigate it.
And unfortunately, pilots pushing the boundaries too often end tragically. For example, the helicopter pilot who, against advice not to fly because of the poor visibility, took off from Kent to fly to Luton to pick up a client, but was forced to cut short the journey. Due to the worsening conditions he attempted to land at Battersea Heliport, but collided with a tower crane on his approach which he didn't see.
Mike Harte is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 20:14 (Ref:3724447)   #33
Akrapovic
Veteran
 
Akrapovic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2015
Scotland
Posts: 2,681
Akrapovic has a real shot at the championship!Akrapovic has a real shot at the championship!Akrapovic has a real shot at the championship!Akrapovic has a real shot at the championship!Akrapovic has a real shot at the championship!Akrapovic has a real shot at the championship!
Helicopters are grounded all the time due to fog. Its kinda hard to land if you cannot see the helideck. The oil and has industry doesn't ground helicopters on a weekly basis just for fun.
Akrapovic is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Reply
Page 3 of 3 12 3

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
[Official] Chinese Grand Prix - Predictions Contest 2017 - Round 2 of 20 - Entries Born Racer Predictions Contest & Fun 8 Today 20:18
[Official] Australian Grand Prix 2017 - Round 1 of 20 - Grand Prix Weekend Thread Born Racer Formula One 169 1 Apr 2017 00:43
[Official] Chinese Grand Prix 2016: Grand Prix Weekend Thread Born Racer Formula One 75 25 Apr 2016 11:21
[Official] Malaysian Grand Prix 2015 (Round 2): Grand Prix Weekend Thread Razor Formula One 72 31 Mar 2015 20:59
Round 1: 2015 Australian Grand Prix (Grand Prix Weekend Thread) FAS33 Formula One 160 23 Mar 2015 16:53


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 21:45.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.