Old Today, 09:46 (Ref:3724303)   #1
Greem
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Loughborough
Posts: 2,460
Sutton Images acquired by you-know-who
The land grab continues:

http://classic.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/128830

Pretty soon we'll have to talk about being Motorsport [TM] fans...
Old Today, 14:19 (Ref:3724355)   #2
S griffin
Join Date: Jul 2013
Posts: 2,040
They really are making a monopoly and good for them, so far so good I'd say
Old Today, 16:22 (Ref:3724380)   #3
ASCII Man
Join Date: Oct 2002
Belgium
Omelette du Fromage
Posts: 7,602
Monopolies are rarely good, I don't think this one will be an exception either.
Old Today, 16:48 (Ref:3724385)   #4
Marcel ten Caat
Join Date: Sep 2001
Netherlands
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Posts: 2,574
It is not "that Facebook group" here, so you can say Motorsport Network ;-)
Old Today, 19:18 (Ref:3724434)   #5
Greem
Subscriber
Join Date: Jul 2009
United Kingdom
Loughborough
Posts: 2,460
It's become second nature, Marcel
Old Today, 20:41 (Ref:3724450)   #6
Richard Casto
Subscriber
Join Date: Sep 2009
United States
Durham, NC, USA
Posts: 2,034
It is not "that Facebook group" here, so you can say Motorsport Network ;-)
Haha! Good one.

Richard
