Speedometers offset forward slightly? I'm learning to drive and a mate said that in most cars the speedometer is offset slightly, so if it shows 30mph then you're actually doing around 26. Is that correct?



Is it the case for certain car makes or is it some kind of unwritten rule that everyone follows?



