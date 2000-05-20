Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Old Today, 06:28 (Ref:3774970)   #1
Terry S
Racer
 
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 272
Terry S should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Natsoft Race Results viewing for Bathurst
The Natsoft Race Results service is a fantastic service which I use and ejoy regularly.

http://racing.natsoft.com.au/results/#1

When looking at this years Bathurst meeting results I thought they seemed light on for viewings. so I looked at the last couple of years and this confirmed it:

2017......53,900
2016......72,800
2015......73,400
2014......74,400

I don't understand why viewing would suddenly drop off that much, as programmes were basically very similar. Lack of popularity?

So I did some quick sums by category, and came up with. (This may be distorted in presentation as this forum not designed for tables)

2017 2016
Supercars 20,500 27,200
Touring car masters 9,200 10,100
Toyota T86 8,600 12,100
V8 Utes 6,200 7,200
Dunlop series 5,400 8,600
Porsches 4,000 7,600

I'll leave it for consideration
Old Today, 06:31 (Ref:3774971)   #2
Terry S
Racer
 
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 272
Terry S should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Old Today, 07:13 (Ref:3774974)   #3
GTRMagic
Race Official
1% Club
 
GTRMagic's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2002
Australia
Sell me this pen....
Posts: 42,560
GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!GTRMagic is going for a new world record!
Presumably your numbers are from the public access service?

There is also a private subscription-only service on top of these, for use by the teams/media/sponsors/interested users...
C.D. Bales (Roxanne): "Are we having fun yet?"
Harvey Specter: Anyone can do my job, but no one can be me.
Anyone can be a lost Picasso....
Old Today, 07:14 (Ref:3774975)   #4
peckstar
Veteran
 
Join Date: May 2004
Cayman Islands
Posts: 14,950
peckstar has a lot of promise if they can keep it on the circuit!
2017 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 Schedule & Results

This is something that supercars have improved this year, and that along with the supercars app have meant that in my case I go to natsoft a lot less.

I will guess that older results also have some retrospective results, as in i went to last years results while watching things this year, to see what happened last year.

Did you notice that the 12 hour result or the 6 hour results werent there at all?
Scott and Chaz 1-2 in 2017

well that's my hope
