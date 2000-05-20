Natsoft Race Results viewing for Bathurst

Terry S Racer

The Natsoft Race Results service is a fantastic service which I use and ejoy regularly.



http://racing.natsoft.com.au/results/#1



When looking at this years Bathurst meeting results I thought they seemed light on for viewings. so I looked at the last couple of years and this confirmed it:



2017......53,900

2016......72,800

2015......73,400

2014......74,400



I don't understand why viewing would suddenly drop off that much, as programmes were basically very similar. Lack of popularity?



So I did some quick sums by category, and came up with. (This may be distorted in presentation as this forum not designed for tables)



2017 2016

Supercars 20,500 27,200

Touring car masters 9,200 10,100

Toyota T86 8,600 12,100

V8 Utes 6,200 7,200

Dunlop series 5,400 8,600

Porsches 4,000 7,600



