Natsoft Race Results viewing for Bathurst

The Natsoft Race Results service is a fantastic service which I use and ejoy regularly.
http://racing.natsoft.com.au/results/#1
When looking at this years Bathurst meeting results I thought they seemed light on for viewings. so I looked at the last couple of years and this confirmed it:
2017......53,900
2016......72,800
2015......73,400
2014......74,400
I don't understand why viewing would suddenly drop off that much, as programmes were basically very similar. Lack of popularity?
So I did some quick sums by category, and came up with. (This may be distorted in presentation as this forum not designed for tables)
2017 2016
Supercars 20,500 27,200
Touring car masters 9,200 10,100
Toyota T86 8,600 12,100
V8 Utes 6,200 7,200
Dunlop series 5,400 8,600
Porsches 4,000 7,600
I'll leave it for consideration