joeb Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2007 Baton Rouge, LA Posts: 9,566

Continental Tires Sportscar Challenge 2018 This series is in line for some changes next year. There will be 3 classes: GT4, TCR, and ST. There is expected to be some new teams popping up and we are already starting to get some announcements.



HTP will be running a couple of the AMG GT4 cars for Winward Racing:

http://sportscar365.com/imsa/ctscc/w...mg-gt4-effort/ This series is in line for some changes next year. There will be 3 classes: GT4, TCR, and ST. There is expected to be some new teams popping up and we are already starting to get some announcements.HTP will be running a couple of the AMG GT4 cars for Winward Racing: