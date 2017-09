Carlo2017 Rookie

Join Date: Sep 2017 Posts: 2

Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo Hello, can you please help me as I m serching for race results of all the Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo or evoluzione.

Specialy this car Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo Alfa Corse chassis 010 who was race by Larini ?

Please Hello, can you please help me as I m serching for race results of all the Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo or evoluzione.Specialy this car Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo Alfa Corse chassis 010 who was race by Larini ?Please Attached Thumbnails