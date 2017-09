steve nielsen Veteran



Circuit Zandvoort



-Statement-

Management and staff of Circuit Zandvoort and organisers of the Historic Grand Prix, received the news that French driver, David Ferrer, has passed away in hospital, aged 62.



We extend our sincere condolences to David Ferrer’s family and friends.



