Old Today, 22:20 (Ref:3737516)   #1
FilW
Is my race suit out of date?
As the title suggests.......
Attached Thumbnails
race suit.jpg  
Old Today, 23:15 (Ref:3737522)   #2
Lancsbreaker
Seem fine to me - from 2017 Blue Book: https://www.msauk.org/assets/blueboo...tevlow-res.pdf
Richard Murtha: Track return achieved - and after 21 races, I've finally done a start!
