Dunlop Admits Tyre Construction Faults

Originally Posted by The Article, Mr Dunlop... Extensive analysis at the Victorian circuit has highlighted an area for improvement within the construction of the tyre, with the firm confident of a resolution, according to Dunlop Australia boss Kevin Fitzsimons.

The soft tyres will return to action at October’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.



“We’ve got a very good handle on what’s the cause of the failure, it is in the tyre construction itself, so we’ll just nut our way through it and go from there,” Fitzsimons told Speedcafe.com.



“I’ll be onto the factory first thing on Monday and speak to the engineers over there and send them reams of photographs and emails and we’ll nut it out and get to the bottom of it.