Dunlop Admits Tyre Construction Faults

Extensive analysis at the Victorian circuit has highlighted an area for improvement within the construction of the tyre, with the firm confident of a resolution, according to Dunlop Australia boss Kevin Fitzsimons.
The soft tyres will return to action at Octobers Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
Weve got a very good handle on whats the cause of the failure, it is in the tyre construction itself, so well just nut our way through it and go from there, Fitzsimons told Speedcafe.com.
Ill be onto the factory first thing on Monday and speak to the engineers over there and send them reams of photographs and emails and well nut it out and get to the bottom of it.
