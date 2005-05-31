IMSA's first GT-only race of the season is this weekend, with a 2hr 40min race in the gorgeous hills of Northwestern Connecticut. It is the shortest track IMSA competes at, with a lap being only 1.5 miles long. In addition to the GT stars and cars of the Weathertech Sportscar Championship, IMSA's Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge and Prototype Challenge series are in support.
The race will be broadcast on a five minute delay, starting at 3P Eastern, on Fox Sports 2.
Essentials:
IMSA Radio
IMSA WSC/CTSCC Spotter Guide
Entry List for WSC(25 cars)
Entry List for CTSCC(31 cars)
Entry list for IMSA Prototype Challenge(15 cars)
Event Schedule(at bottom of page)
Lakeville, CT Weekend Weather
Event History
Track Layout for WSC/PC
Track Layout for CTSCC:
Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info
Last Years Race:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiSD-fc-6n4