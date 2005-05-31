2017 Northeast Grand Prix(IMSA @ Lime Rock) - July 21-22

Track Graphics c/o RacingCircuits.info

IMSA's first GT-only race of the season is this weekend, with a 2hr 40min race in the gorgeous hills of Northwestern Connecticut. It is the shortest track IMSA competes at, with a lap being only 1.5 miles long. In addition to the GT stars and cars of the Weathertech Sportscar Championship, IMSA's Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge and Prototype Challenge series are in support.The race will be broadcast on a five minute delay, starting at 3P Eastern, on Fox Sports 2.Track Layout for WSC/PCTrack Layout for CTSCC:Last Years Race: