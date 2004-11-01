How about a winter schedule (Nothern Hemisphere) for F1?
This is a cross post from here: http://tentenths.com/forum/showpost....6&postcount=78 (please delete if not appropriate).
German Grand Prix Hockenheimring, Hockenheim[46]
11-09-16
Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring, Budapest
18-09-16
Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom, Sochi
02-10-16
Baku European Grand Prix Baku City Circuit, Baku[45]
09-10-17
Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka[47]
22-10-16
Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
29-10-15
Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne
13-11-16
Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
27-11-16
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
11-12-16
Brazilian Grand Prix Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo
15-01-17
Option: South-African Grand Prix 22-01-17
Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
05-02-17
Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur
19-02-17
Mexican Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
12-03-17
United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
26-03-17
Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona
16-04-17
Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza
30-04-17
Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
14-05-17
Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
28-05-17 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
04-06-17
Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
18-06-17 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
25-06-17
Advantages:
- Starts and ends at the home of Grand Prix racing; Europe.
- Final race at probably the best F1 track; Spa instead of some sandpit.
- Back to back races in close proximity save transport cost (although it can also harm revenue, cause fans then perhaps only visit one instead of two).
- Each race in proper average weather conditions.
- Heart of the summer is freed up so fans and part of the mechanic crews can have a proper summer break.
I'll admit it is a bit of a left field proposal, but I think a winter schedule does have some advantages.