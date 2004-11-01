How about a winter schedule (Nothern Hemisphere) for F1?

<script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script>

How about a winter schedule (Nothern Hemisphere) for F1?

This is a cross post from here: http://tentenths.com/forum/showpost....6&postcount=78 (please delete if not appropriate).





German Grand Prix













11-09-1618-09-1602-10-1609-10-1722-10-1629-10-1513-11-1627-11-1611-12-1615-01-1705-02-1719-02-1712-03-1726-03-1716-04-1730-04-1714-05-1728-05-1704-06-1718-06-1725-06-17Advantages:- Starts and ends at the home of Grand Prix racing; Europe.- Final race at probably the best F1 track; Spa instead of some sandpit.- Back to back races in close proximity save transport cost (although it can also harm revenue, cause fans then perhaps only visit one instead of two).- Each race in proper average weather conditions.- Heart of the summer is freed up so fans and part of the mechanic crews can have a proper summer break.I'll admit it is a bit of a left field proposal, but I think a winter schedule does have some advantages.