Today, 08:43
Taxi645
Join Date: Aug 2008
Netherlands
Posts: 239
How about a winter schedule (Nothern Hemisphere) for F1?
This is a cross post from here: http://tentenths.com/forum/showpost....6&postcount=78 (please delete if not appropriate).


German Grand Prix Hockenheimring, Hockenheim[46] 11-09-16

Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring, Budapest 18-09-16


Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom, Sochi 02-10-16

Baku European Grand Prix Baku City Circuit, Baku[45] 09-10-17


Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka[47] 22-10-16

Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai 29-10-15


Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne 13-11-16


Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir 27-11-16


Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 11-12-16



Brazilian Grand Prix Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo 15-01-17

Option: South-African Grand Prix 22-01-17



Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore 05-02-17


Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur 19-02-17




Mexican Grand Prix Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City 12-03-17


United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas 26-03-17




Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona 16-04-17


Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza 30-04-17


Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo 14-05-17



Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal 28-05-17 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone 04-06-17


Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring, Spielberg 18-06-17 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot 25-06-17



Advantages:
- Starts and ends at the home of Grand Prix racing; Europe.
- Final race at probably the best F1 track; Spa instead of some sandpit.
- Back to back races in close proximity save transport cost (although it can also harm revenue, cause fans then perhaps only visit one instead of two).
- Each race in proper average weather conditions.
- Heart of the summer is freed up so fans and part of the mechanic crews can have a proper summer break.


I'll admit it is a bit of a left field proposal, but I think a winter schedule does have some advantages.
