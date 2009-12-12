Just Do It! Veteran



Join Date: Sep 2003 Location: New Zealand Posts: 4,047

VALE ANTRODEMUS!! <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> It with very wet eyes and a very heavy heart that I am writing to inform you all that our 10-10ths moderator, and my very good mate, Antrodemus, has completed his pit stop and taken his last chequered flag! With his other great interest being cricket, it is fair to say that this news has knocked me right out of the park!



I received a phone call yesterday at 1:24 pm (February 2nd NZ Time - because we are an international motorsport forum) and all hell broke loose. I quickly ascertained that everything wasn't ok at The OK Corral.



Somehow, composure remained with me, and I was soon on the phone to the Coronial Inquiry Officer of the Wellington Police to find out more than the brief garbled message that I'd had to unencrypt. As harsh as it may sound, it was a massive relief to learn that the death seemed to be caused by a medical event, subject to the coronial-related investigation, but foul play and self-harm have been ruled out. That still hasn't really made the whole situation much easier to deal with, but at the same time it has provided some relief, in a strange kind of way.



I have spoken with the family and they are coming to terms with the situation. They have asked me to inform you all of the situation as well. Facts are important as this is, after all, a motorsport forum, so I have shared with you all as many facts as I know at this time. I have cleared out my Inbox so that any of you who wish to can, in confidence, send your tributes to the family of Antrodemus. Please do include your contact details as, in time, they may well wish to make contact with you.



There will be more to come in the form of a tribute because Antrodemus touched so many of you on here by taking down your comments ( ) and running the 10-10ths V8 Supercar Fantasy Championship, which is how I first met him, via his cool liveries



I will miss him dearly, and I am sure that you will all salute him with me













It with very wet eyes and a very heavy heart that I am writing to inform you all that our 10-10ths moderator, and my very good mate, Antrodemus, has completed his pit stop and taken his last chequered flag! With his other great interest being cricket, it is fair to say that this news has knocked me right out of the park!I received a phone call yesterday at 1:24 pm (February 2nd NZ Time - because we are an international motorsport forum) and all hell broke loose. I quickly ascertained that everything wasn't ok at The OK Corral.Somehow, composure remained with me, and I was soon on the phone to the Coronial Inquiry Officer of the Wellington Police to find out more than the brief garbled message that I'd had to unencrypt. As harsh as it may sound, it was a massive relief to learn that the death seemed to be caused by a medical event, subject to the coronial-related investigation, but foul play and self-harm have been ruled out. That still hasn't really made the whole situation much easier to deal with, but at the same time it has provided some relief, in a strange kind of way.I have spoken with the family and they are coming to terms with the situation. They have asked me to inform you all of the situation as well. Facts are important as this is, after all, a motorsport forum, so I have shared with you all as many facts as I know at this time. I have cleared out my Inbox so that any of you who wish to can, in confidence, send your tributes to the family of Antrodemus. Please do include your contact details as, in time, they may well wish to make contact with you.There will be more to come in the form of a tribute because Antrodemus touched so many of you on here by taking down your comments () and running the 10-10ths V8 Supercar Fantasy Championship, which is how I first met him, via his cool liveriesI will miss him dearly, and I am sure that you will all salute him with me Antrodemus is 4th from the right! Last edited by Just Do It!; Today at 04:00 . Reason: Because I am a blubbering wreck, barely able to read my own screen