Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Australasian Touring Cars.
Reload this Page VALE ANTRODEMUS!!
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 03:48 (Ref:3708923)   #1
Just Do It!
Veteran
 
Just Do It!'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location:
New Zealand
Posts: 4,047
Just Do It! should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridJust Do It! should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridJust Do It! should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
VALE ANTRODEMUS!!
It with very wet eyes and a very heavy heart that I am writing to inform you all that our 10-10ths moderator, and my very good mate, Antrodemus, has completed his pit stop and taken his last chequered flag! With his other great interest being cricket, it is fair to say that this news has knocked me right out of the park!

I received a phone call yesterday at 1:24 pm (February 2nd NZ Time - because we are an international motorsport forum) and all hell broke loose. I quickly ascertained that everything wasn't ok at The OK Corral.

Somehow, composure remained with me, and I was soon on the phone to the Coronial Inquiry Officer of the Wellington Police to find out more than the brief garbled message that I'd had to unencrypt. As harsh as it may sound, it was a massive relief to learn that the death seemed to be caused by a medical event, subject to the coronial-related investigation, but foul play and self-harm have been ruled out. That still hasn't really made the whole situation much easier to deal with, but at the same time it has provided some relief, in a strange kind of way.

I have spoken with the family and they are coming to terms with the situation. They have asked me to inform you all of the situation as well. Facts are important as this is, after all, a motorsport forum, so I have shared with you all as many facts as I know at this time. I have cleared out my Inbox so that any of you who wish to can, in confidence, send your tributes to the family of Antrodemus. Please do include your contact details as, in time, they may well wish to make contact with you.

There will be more to come in the form of a tribute because Antrodemus touched so many of you on here by taking down your comments ( ) and running the 10-10ths V8 Supercar Fantasy Championship, which is how I first met him, via his cool liveries

I will miss him dearly, and I am sure that you will all salute him with me






Antrodemus is 4th from the right!
Last edited by Just Do It!; Today at 04:00. Reason: Because I am a blubbering wreck, barely able to read my own screen
Just Do It! is offline  
__________________
Tranquillity - What happens inside Shane's race car. Chaos - What happens outside Jamie's race car.
Quote
Old Today, 03:52 (Ref:3708926)   #2
Tourer
Subscriber
Veteran
 
Tourer's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2003
Australia
Sideways
Posts: 2,113
Tourer should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridTourer should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridTourer should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Wow!

Vale Antrodemus, you rocked.

Very sad loss JDI for you, his family and all his friends.

RIP
Tourer is online now  
__________________
Were far from having too much horsepower[m]y definition of too much horsepower is when all four wheels are spinning in every gear. ― Mark Donohue
Quote
Old Today, 04:45 (Ref:3708933)   #3
LD2244
Racer
 
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 121
LD2244 should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Very sorry to hear this ,never had the privalege of meeting you but from what I've heard you were very honarable man RIP a very sad loss condolences to his friends and family
LD2244 is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Australasian Touring Cars. | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Welcome to Antrodemus! GTRMagic New Zealand Motor Racing 22 24 Apr 2013 23:59
Welcome to Antrodemus! GTRMagic Australasian Touring Cars. 10 20 Apr 2013 05:02
Thanks Antrodemus Ross Cadell V8 Supercar Fantasy Championship 1 16 Feb 2011 08:31
Big Thanks To Antrodemus twinwebbers V8 Supercar Fantasy Championship 3 12 Dec 2009 06:07


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 05:08.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.