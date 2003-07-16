Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Today, 06:34
Trikes
Join Date: Jan 2014
Rear Alignment Questions
Hey Guys Been a while. My Proton Satria GTi has been getting a hammering lately in the Hill Climbs. I know I'm improving as I keep lowering my PB's. This brings to my latest pickle. Recently I had Adjustable Rear Control Arms fitted with an alignment. The car is quite grippy now in the rear.

I recently competed (Hill Climbs) at three Meets in two weekends. The car copped a hammering. At one meeting it was regularly on two wheels thru a series of 5 corner 'S' Bends then at the last meet it was air born twice in the last three runs.

So the rear has 'settled' some 30mm lower and I'm wondering do I just wind it back up 30mm as that's where the alignment was set or will winding it alter the alignment???
Reason for wanting to go back up is the Turn In has changed since lowering itself. I now turn in, lift a little, then have to turn in some more to make the Apex.

Or do I lower the front 15mm and only raise the rear 15mm (I have ground clearance). (This FWD luvs 30mm of Rake). And get another alignment.

Strut type C/O suspension every corner.

Thoughts???
