Air restrictors vs restrictor plates? I've always wondered if sonic air restrictors mounted in a car's intake have the same throttle response issues that NASCAR restrictor plates mounted below the carb/throttle bodies do? If not, why hasn't NASCAR gone with road racing type air restrictors (mind you, I think NASCAR by and large is a show compared to road racing). Anyone have experience with how air flow differs between the two systems? I've always wondered if sonic air restrictors mounted in a car's intake have the same throttle response issues that NASCAR restrictor plates mounted below the carb/throttle bodies do? If not, why hasn't NASCAR gone with road racing type air restrictors (mind you, I think NASCAR by and large is a show compared to road racing). Anyone have experience with how air flow differs between the two systems?