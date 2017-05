skells22 Veteran

Join Date: Oct 2009 Posts: 1,812

FIA F2 Round three Monaco next weekend the F2 cars try not to play block the street track as it the big one for them next weekend, The Monte Carlo round



Therefore its also time to have two groups of ten to deicde the Front row on Next Thursday and please keep this in mind the feature race as per normal is Next Friday with the shorter race Next Saturday next weekend the F2 cars try not to play block the street track as it the big one for them next weekend, The Monte Carlo roundTherefore its also time to have two groups of ten to deicde the Front row on Next Thursday and please keep this in mind the feature race as per normal is Next Friday with the shorter race Next Saturday