Today, 15:34
BSchneiderFan
Veteran
 
Join Date: Feb 2003
United Kingdom
London, UK
Posts: 5,172
BSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridBSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridBSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the gridBSchneiderFan should be qualifying in the top 3 on the grid
Greatest drivers never to win the WDC
I know that the vast majority of you will be divided between the Stirling Moss and Gilles Villeneuve camps, but let me just throw in:

Tony Brooks
Chris Amon
Stefan Bellof

... and wait for the barney to start.
