MrBloodmuffins Rookie

Join Date: Jul 2013 Posts: 23

Has a driver ever won the WDC in a car that wasn't the best I was having a conversation a long time ago with someone about Jacques Villeneuve where I was arguing that Indycar could produce F1 WDC winning drivers and the response was something like "of course he won the WDC, the Williams was the best car."



It is not until now though that the question came to me: Has a driver ever won a WDC in a car that wasn't the best car? I was having a conversation a long time ago with someone about Jacques Villeneuve where I was arguing that Indycar could produce F1 WDC winning drivers and the response was something like "of course he won the WDC, the Williams was the best car."It is not until now though that the question came to me: Has a driver ever won a WDC in a car thatthe best car?