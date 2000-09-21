kobefly Racer

Desperate to get Paris ePrix ticket <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> I am from Argentina (Jose Maria Lopez home country) and I am going to be at Paris for the Formula E race next May 20th but unfortunately I do not have a ticket.



10 days ago tickets went on sale, I logged into ticketmaster.fr and trying to buy one I saw how it automatically assigned me the stand number 1 (according to the map of the even there are 13 different stands).



And I was not able to pick the stand myself, and I kept getting the same seat number too, so I did not worry about too many people buying. Stand #1 did not look so well so I decided to wait.



After a few days stand number changed to #3 but again, was not very good. So I waited some more. However, it never changed again until 3 days ago when I started receiving a message stating that there were no more tickets available. Something that was confirmed to me 2 days ago by the official twitter account of Formula E:



https://twitter.com/FIAformulaE/stat...07137020403712



https://twitter.com/FIAformulaE/stat...07470723424258



It looks really odd to me, I do not see a big interest on Formula E, I tried searching on twitter for other people complaining about this and could find only one more person talking about it.



