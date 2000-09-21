Desperate to get Paris ePrix ticket

I am from Argentina (Jose Maria Lopez home country) and I am going to be at Paris for the Formula E race next May 20th but unfortunately I do not have a ticket.
10 days ago tickets went on sale, I logged into ticketmaster.fr and trying to buy one I saw how it automatically assigned me the stand number 1 (according to the map of the even there are 13 different stands).
And I was not able to pick the stand myself, and I kept getting the same seat number too, so I did not worry about too many people buying. Stand #1 did not look so well so I decided to wait.
After a few days stand number changed to #3 but again, was not very good. So I waited some more. However, it never changed again until 3 days ago when I started receiving a message stating that there were no more tickets available. Something that was confirmed to me 2 days ago by the official twitter account of Formula E:
https://twitter.com/FIAformulaE/stat...07137020403712
https://twitter.com/FIAformulaE/stat...07470723424258
It looks really odd to me, I do not see a big interest on Formula E, I tried searching on twitter for other people complaining about this and could find only one more person talking about it.
I know some people in this forum are from France, maybe you can give me an idea on how could I get a ticket for this race besides staying alert if some more go on sale soon (the problem is, I am leaving to Europe in 8 days and after that I will not be online all the time and I am afraid to miss it).