Sandgroper Veteran



Join Date: Jun 2004 Perth WA (south of the river) Posts: 879

Sons of Guns So when are we having a Sons of Guns celeb race...think about it.

Imagine them racing a Celeb Race in their old mans colours



Seton

Richards

Johnson

Brock (I know not a genuine Brock - before anyone suggests)

Perkins

Moffat

Luff ( I think)

Gardner

Hansford





Im sure there are many others that could be added to this list who have followed their dad or have raced some sort of bike or Vehicle that I cant think of right now. So when are we having a Sons of Guns celeb race...think about it.Imagine them racing a Celeb Race in their old mans coloursSetonRichardsJohnsonBrock (I know not a genuine Brock - before anyone suggests)PerkinsMoffatLuff ( I think)GardnerHansfordIm sure there are many others that could be added to this list who have followed their dad or have raced some sort of bike or Vehicle that I cant think of right now.