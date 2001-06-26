Corner Names for Mount Panorama

Terry S Racer

Join Date: Feb 2014 Posts: 255

The Mt Panorama circuit is probably the most well known race circuit in Australia, but it seems very difficult, if not impossible, to ascertain the correct names for the circuits corners.



This started on another forum and there has been no resolution to date.



I thought I knew the corner names living not that far from Mt Panorama.



Then I Goggled Mount Panorama Circuit and got completely confused.



https://www.google.c...iw=1920&bih=988



It seems from these various maps that its almost like you can pick any name you like for a corner.



Two corners in particular are the immediate question:



The right hander at the top of Mountain Straight is variously called Griffins Bend, Quarry Bend and Tomlin's Bend.



After going through the Cutting the next corner up the hill before Reid Park is variously called Quarry Corner,Griffen's Mount and no name.



After these corners I did not proceed with the rest.



