Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides MotorsportAds  
Related Sites: trackrooms.co.uk Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Trackside
Reload this Page Lausitzring sold to DEKRA
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Trackside | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 14:05 (Ref:3752410)   #1
Mike E
Veteran
 
Mike E's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location:
Leeds
Posts: 1,821
Mike E is going for a new world record!Mike E is going for a new world record!Mike E is going for a new world record!Mike E is going for a new world record!Mike E is going for a new world record!Mike E is going for a new world record!
Lausitzring sold to DEKRA
No more racing after this year.

http://www.dailysportscar.com/2017/0...d-of-2017.html
Mike E is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Trackside | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Trackside | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Lausitzring Road Course Proposal Alonsomania My Track Designs 12 30 Dec 2006 19:14
Herbert for Rockingham, Frentzen for Lausitzring? rdjones ChampCar World Series 9 31 Jul 2001 14:38
Marshal hit and killed by car at the Lausitzring Sparky WTCC & European Touring Car Series 2 4 May 2001 16:37
Second fatality at the Lausitzring Gerard ChampCar World Series 1 4 May 2001 03:22
Rockingham Vs. Lausitzring KC ChampCar World Series 10 8 May 2000 08:48


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 14:57.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.