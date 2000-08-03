RPSKarting Rookie

A new way of progressing from karting into cars! (UK)

I am planning on starting a Karting championship, in the UK, that will offer amazing prizes to the most talented drivers (£15,000! for the champion).



In this thread, I will briefly outline the championship and I will try to answer some of the questions you may be thinking of, but if you have an unanswered question, feel free to leave a comment to ask me.



If you are interested, there is more information and contact information on the website at:



Below are some questions that you may want answering;



Why have you chosen this prize structure?



I made the decision on the prize structure, because I felt that the champion would need to have a substantial prize to help them to kick-start their racing career, hence the £15,000 top prize.



However, I knew I couldn't get away from the fact that motorsport is unpredictable, so if a driver was capable of being in the title fight, but had a very unfortunate/unlucky season, then they shouldn't walk away empty handed, so I decided that there should also be prizes of £5,000 for 2nd place, £2,500 for 3rd place, with the prizes continuing to drop in value right down to 10th place (see the website for full prize structure).



Why do I plan on running the 8 rounds as 4 double-header rounds?



The answer to this one is fairly simple - drivers' expenses. I don't want the drivers to be forced to spend too much money on transport, accomodation etc. in order to take part in the championship, so I felt that running 2 rounds on the same day was the best solution. However, the calander isn't confirmed yet, and therefore the circuits' scheduling etc. may make double-headers difficult to achieve.



Why did you choose rental karts over owner/driver?



