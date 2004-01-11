Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
JamieC
Formula Ford to Formula 4/3
Do many Formula Ford driver progress onto Formula 3, 4 or even Formula Renault?
andrewc
A few years ago yes, because Formula Ford was the recognised name of the first tier of professional single seater motorsport in the UK. They would race in national Formula Ford, then into Formula Renault and then into British F3.

Then Formula Renault UK started to die, and British F3 started to wane, and then BRDC F4 started as a new tier on the ladder, with successful drivers moving into Europe with either Formula Renault or directly into FIA Formula 3. Quite a number of BRDC F4 drivers have gone onto success in GP3.

Then current Formula Ford pitched for Formula 4 status and produced a new carbon tubbed version using a power capped Ford Ecoboost engine so that they could get the 16yr olds. They couldn't call it Formula 4 as MSVR had acquired the rights to the name in the UK from the 750MC, so the first season of FIA Approved Formula 4 in the UK was actually called Formula MSA (powered by Ford).

A deal was done and Formula MSA was renamed Formula 4, BRDC Formula 4 was renamed BRDC British F3 (despite the cars not being F3) and European series continue.

So now Formula Ford is a national championship running the latest space frame chassis from Ray, Swift etc., with the venerable Kent engine. They are aiming it at aspiring professionals, with the invitation to a shootout event to win a $200k scholarship to race in the US FF2000 championship.

Confused yet?
