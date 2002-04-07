Home
>
Saloon & Sportscar Racing
>
Sportscar & GT Racing
>
24 Heures du Mans
Alonso could we see him sooner than expcted
Today, 16:39
#
1
GT6
Veteran
Join Date: Jan 2006
MAIDSTONE, KENT, ENGLAND
Posts: 7,348
Alonso could we see him sooner than expcted
Well the following is of interest
https://uk.yahoo.com/sports/news/fer...130619131.html
If he can get a good drive i think we will see him soon
GT6
Today, 16:59
#
2
Simmi
Veteran
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 7,272
I think Alonso will do a Webber and join the WEC after his F1 career is over. Maybe a bit of a three-year plan like his friend did.
Not sure whether he will keep trying to slot the 500 into his schedule each year from now on. Either way it's refreshing to see someone who really loves racing - not just the F1 paddock/bubble.
Nice little reality check for F1 too - as its most popular driver sidesteps its biggest race.
For when your year runs from June to June - '11/'12/'13/'14/'15/'16
Simmi
