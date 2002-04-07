Alonso could we see him sooner than expcted

Simmi Veteran



I think Alonso will do a Webber and join the WEC after his F1 career is over. Maybe a bit of a three-year plan like his friend did.



Not sure whether he will keep trying to slot the 500 into his schedule each year from now on. Either way it's refreshing to see someone who really loves racing - not just the F1 paddock/bubble.



Nice little reality check for F1 too - as its most popular driver sidesteps its biggest race.