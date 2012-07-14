MotoAmerica Pittsburgh

I don't normally pop into this section, but I stumbled across the coverage of the SBK/SS1000 races, the first Pro event it would seem, from the (sort of) new Pittsburgh Int'l Race Complex (was BeaveRun).
I was just curious what those who more regularly follow motorcycle racing thought of the course and the racing there.
At least for my part, it looked like an interesting/challenging course, which seemed to put on some good action. In some ways, it maybe reminded me of VIR. Speaking of which, I'd be interested to see how a GT-only IMSA race would go at PIRC.