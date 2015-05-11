Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
View Poll Results: Who do you think the team of the Grand Prix was?
Mercedes 2 50.00%
Ferrari 0 0%
Red Bull 0 0%
McLaren 0 0%
Force India 2 50.00%
Williams 0 0%
Toro Rosso 0 0%
Renault 0 0%
Haas 0 0%
Sauber 0 0%
Voters: 4. You may not vote on this poll

Today, 13:22
Team of the Grand Prix: Spanish Grand Prix 2017
Who do you think the team of the Grand Prix was?
I voted Force India, 4th & 5th is a very good result for them. (and I do like to vote for the less obvious choices)
Mercedes. Inspired strategy with the virtual safety car and also putting Lewis on the softer and faster tyre for the fightback with Ferrari.
