View Poll Results: Who was the driver of the Spanish Grand Prix in your opinion?
Lewis Hamilton 1 14.29%
Valtteri Bottas 0 0%
Sebastian Vettel 0 0%
Kimi Räikkönen 4 57.14%
Max Verstappen 0 0%
Daniel Ricciardo 0 0%
Fernando Alonso 0 0%
Stoffel Vandoorne 0 0%
Sergio Pérez 0 0%
Esteban Ocon 0 0%
Felipe Massa 0 0%
Lance Stroll 0 0%
Carlos Sainz 0 0%
Daniil Kvyat 0 0%
Nico Hulkenberg 0 0%
Jolyon Palmer 0 0%
Romain Grosjean 0 0%
Kevin Magnussen 0 0%
Pascal Wehrlein 2 28.57%
Marcus Ericsson 0 0%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

Today, 12:36   #1
Driver of the Grand Prix: Spanish Grand Prix 2017
Who was the driver of the Spanish Grand Prix in your opinion?
Today, 13:41   #2
Mark0994
Raikkonen for giving that kid a cap.
Today, 13:45   #3
stripedcat
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mark0994 View Post
Raikkonen for giving that kid a cap.
That was a nice moment.

However, I'm going to give it to Hamilton - as the fightback to first was very good drive. Yes - the virtual safety car helped, but he managed to fight back and overtake at Spain. It gets his championship back on track.
Today, 14:04   #4
marcel82
Quote:
Originally Posted by Mark0994 View Post
Raikkonen for giving that kid a cap.
I would've given it to him, but Wehrlein drove his Sauber to 7th. And Alonso passed 2 Williams within 1 lap. on the straight. Hard choice.
Today, 14:15   #5
F1Pete
Kimi no doubt. I think I deserved to be invited to the Ferrari paddock. I was crying harder than the kid.


