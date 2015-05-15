Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Formula One
[Official] Rate the Grand Prix: Spanish Grand Prix 2017
View Poll Results: What score do you give the Spanish Grand Prix?
10 0 0%
9 0 0%
8 0 0%
7 3 50.00%
6 1 16.67%
5 2 33.33%
4 0 0%
3 0 0%
2 0 0%
1 0 0%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
Today, 13:23   #1
Rate the Grand Prix: Spanish Grand Prix 2017
What score do you give it?
Today, 14:10   #2
7 the battle for the lead was tense.
Today, 14:11   #3
I'm going to give it a 6. That's for the Vettel versus Hamilton battle - I didn't think that Lewis would be able to fight back and actually overtake him, and also it was kept quite tight after that towards the end - even Lewis' worries about his tyres going off.
Today, 14:18   #4
I could not see the race clearly. I was in tears.


Today, 14:27   #5
That was the best race of the season so far. Considering overtaking is at a premium at Barelona, especially with the new cars, there were some good battles, particularly Bottas vs. Vettel and Hamilton vs. Vettel. There was some incident thrown is as well.

The strategic element was really enthralling and getting it right is still a bit of an issue for Ferrari. Mercedes lured them into the first tyre stop and Ferrari should have pitted under the VSC. That said, it all made for a good race.

7.
« Previous Thread | Formula One | Next Thread »
