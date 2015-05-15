bjohnsonsmith Race Official Race Official Veteran



That was the best race of the season so far. Considering overtaking is at a premium at Barelona, especially with the new cars, there were some good battles, particularly Bottas vs. Vettel and Hamilton vs. Vettel. There was some incident thrown is as well.



The strategic element was really enthralling and getting it right is still a bit of an issue for Ferrari. Mercedes lured them into the first tyre stop and Ferrari should have pitted under the VSC. That said, it all made for a good race.



