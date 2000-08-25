Welcome to the New Zealand Motorsport Forum.
As you are probably aware, due to large quantities of objectionable postings from a small group of users, we were left with no choice but to moderate all discussion on NZ motorsport until we could decide how to proceed.
We are now removing moderation for a time, in the hope that we have made it clear to those who want to use this forum to further their own personal agendas that it will not be tolerated.
Ten-Tenths is staffed wholly by volunteers and we simply do not have the resources to deal with the huge quantity of reported posts and faux legal threats produced by some of the more antagonistic discussions that have happened. While we appreciate that feelings are running high, you all need to appreciate that just because you are angry, that doesn't mean you can say whatever you like, however you like. This is a discussion forum.
The behaviour we see on this forum over the next few days with moderation off is going to determine the future of discussion of NZ Motorsport on Ten-Tenths, so I would strongly urge you to think before you post. If you aren't sure if something is outside the bounds of the rules, then go take a look at the FAQ. You don't have to read the whole thing - it's searchable.
Any re-introduction of the antagonistic and potentially defamatory style of posting that had crept into the discussions prior to moderation will result in moderation being put back in place immediately.
You are also informed that if you breach our forum rules - particularly those with regard to mutiple registrations and ban evasions - you lose any reasonable expectation of privacy and we will have no problem whatsoever in publishing any details about you that we feel may be relevant to the rest of the posters on the forum. This will certainly include your email address, so that anyone who wishes to complain to you about your impact on the discussion of NZ Motorsport on Ten-Tenths will have the ability to do so directly. It may also include any information we have on your offline identity if we believe it relevant and necessary.
Finally, once again, I apologise wholeheartedly to the majority of you who have had no involvement in these problems for both the tone of this notice and for the inconvenience you have had to suffer while we attempted to deal with the issue. We are very happy you've stuck with us and hopefully, we will have a lively forum going forward.