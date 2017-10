austina40 Rookie

Join Date: Oct 2017 Posts: 2

AUSTIN A40 in Competition I am looking to find information on the Austin A40 Farina in all kinds of motorsport past, present and future in light of this I am asking anyone who runs or has run a A40 Farina in motorsport to contact me so we can arrange to email me this information on a ongoing basis



Sent from my SM-P900 using Tapatalk I am looking to find information on the Austin A40 Farina in all kinds of motorsport past, present and future in light of this I am asking anyone who runs or has run a A40 Farina in motorsport to contact me so we can arrange to email me this information on a ongoing basisSent from my SM-P900 using Tapatalk