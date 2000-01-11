joeb Race Official Race Official Veteran



Join Date: Oct 2007 Baton Rouge, LA Posts: 8,739

2017 - Rolex Daytona 24 <script type="text/javascript"><!-- e9 = new Object(); e9.size = "300x250"; e9.addBlockingCategories="Adult,Alcohol,Gambling,Suggestive,Tobacco,Violence,Flashing,Warning,Audio,Pop-under,Pop-up,Floating,Unicast,Full-page,Expandable,Survey"; //--></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://tags.expo9.exponential.com/tags/TenTenthsMotorsport/Forums/tags.js"></script> The entry list is officially out so I thought we can start the race thread. There is much anticipation for this years event as it marks the first outing for the 2017 P2 cars and the new DPi machines from Cadillac, Mazda and Nissan. We will see 3 of the 4 new P2 cars in action with the base Dallara the only chassis builder not present (other than beneath the Caddy's). This is a lot of new machinery and the team that has the fewest new-car issues is likely to be the victor. In PC, we have 5 cars.



The GT classes are where the bulk of the entries come from with 11 GTLM(GTE) cars and 27 GTD (GT3) cars entered! Ford is bringing their two WEC machines over in an attempt to win Daytona, while we will see two cars each from BMW, Corvette, and Porsche with Risi entering the lone Ferrari. Porsche is here debuting the new "mid" engined 911. In GTD we have 9 different makes entered (if i counted correctly). Many of the entries will be serious competitors for the win, while we will see new cars from Acura and Lexus making their GT3 debuts. Mercedes will be making its series debut as well.



I will add and update the links as necessary, and if there is anything else you would like to see on here please let me know.





Entry List



Schedule



Results



Radio



Track Map



Timing & Scoring (Alternate) The entry list is officially out so I thought we can start the race thread. There is much anticipation for this years event as it marks the first outing for the 2017 P2 cars and the new DPi machines from Cadillac, Mazda and Nissan. We will see 3 of the 4 new P2 cars in action with the base Dallara the only chassis builder not present (other than beneath the Caddy's). This is a lot of new machinery and the team that has the fewest new-car issues is likely to be the victor. In PC, we have 5 cars.The GT classes are where the bulk of the entries come from with 11 GTLM(GTE) cars and 27 GTD (GT3) cars entered! Ford is bringing their two WEC machines over in an attempt to win Daytona, while we will see two cars each from BMW, Corvette, and Porsche with Risi entering the lone Ferrari. Porsche is here debuting the new "mid" engined 911. In GTD we have 9 different makes entered (if i counted correctly). Many of the entries will be serious competitors for the win, while we will see new cars from Acura and Lexus making their GT3 debuts. Mercedes will be making its series debut as well.I will add and update the links as necessary, and if there is anything else you would like to see on here please let me know.