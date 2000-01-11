Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Saloon & Sportscar Racing > Sportscar & GT Racing
Reload this Page IMSA Race 2017 - Rolex Daytona 24
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read


Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 02:28 (Ref:3703461)   #1
joeb
Race Official
Veteran
 
joeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
Baton Rouge, LA
Posts: 8,739
joeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famejoeb will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
2017 - Rolex Daytona 24
The entry list is officially out so I thought we can start the race thread. There is much anticipation for this years event as it marks the first outing for the 2017 P2 cars and the new DPi machines from Cadillac, Mazda and Nissan. We will see 3 of the 4 new P2 cars in action with the base Dallara the only chassis builder not present (other than beneath the Caddy's). This is a lot of new machinery and the team that has the fewest new-car issues is likely to be the victor. In PC, we have 5 cars.

The GT classes are where the bulk of the entries come from with 11 GTLM(GTE) cars and 27 GTD (GT3) cars entered! Ford is bringing their two WEC machines over in an attempt to win Daytona, while we will see two cars each from BMW, Corvette, and Porsche with Risi entering the lone Ferrari. Porsche is here debuting the new "mid" engined 911. In GTD we have 9 different makes entered (if i counted correctly). Many of the entries will be serious competitors for the win, while we will see new cars from Acura and Lexus making their GT3 debuts. Mercedes will be making its series debut as well.

I will add and update the links as necessary, and if there is anything else you would like to see on here please let me know.


Entry List

Schedule

Results

Radio

Track Map

Timing & Scoring (Alternate)
joeb is online now  
Quote
Old Today, 02:36 (Ref:3703462)   #2
Nick Woodbury
Racer
 
Nick Woodbury's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2013
United States
Massachusetts, USA
Posts: 421
Nick Woodbury should be qualifying in the top 5 on the gridNick Woodbury should be qualifying in the top 5 on the grid
Thanks for the thread.

I must say I have never been more excited for a Rolex 24 than this year, 2017...(I was pretty excited for 2014, but we all know how that race went about).

Bring it on, cannot wait!
Nick Woodbury is online now  
__________________
"And so ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the most famous motor-car race in the world, the 38th running of the grand prix of endurance and efficiency, the 24 Hours of Le Mans."
Quote
Old Today, 02:49 (Ref:3703463)   #3
fieldodreams79
Veteran
 
fieldodreams79's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2007
United States
The Dirty South
Posts: 6,854
fieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Famefieldodreams79 will be entering the Motorsport Hall of Fame
RACE THREAD - 2017!!!



Looking forward to watching this one very, very, very much!
fieldodreams79 is online now  
__________________
"Knowing that it's in you and you never let it out,
Is worse than blowing any engine or any wreck you'll ever have."
- Mike Cooley
Quote
Old Today, 03:01 (Ref:3703465)   #4
MaskedRacer
Veteran
 
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 629
MaskedRacer should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Quote:
Originally Posted by Nick Woodbury View Post
Thanks for the thread.

I must say I have never been more excited for a Rolex 24 than this year, 2017...(I was pretty excited for 2014, but we all know how that race went about).

Bring it on, cannot wait!
Been excited for every Daytona 24 since 2014. This race is truly back now. I did not pay attention at all to it between 2004 through 2013.

Do you think DPI reliability will be a problem perhaps? There will be 12 of them in this race. I suggest to look and see where the GTLM leader is placed on Sunday morning of the race at some point.

I think Ford is the favorite to win GTLM. For GTD I am picking the Acura with Andy Lally in it. He is one of the best american sportscar drivers today. Darkhose is the Turner BMW M6 (can say the same for R.L.L BMW in GTLM)

Predictions for pole lap times: DPI 1 min 37; GTLM 1 min 42, GTD 1 min 45
MaskedRacer is offline  
Quote
Old Today, 03:09 (Ref:3703468)   #5
Maelochs
Veteran
 
Maelochs's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 3,376
Maelochs is going for a new world record!Maelochs is going for a new world record!Maelochs is going for a new world record!Maelochs is going for a new world record!Maelochs is going for a new world record!Maelochs is going for a new world record!Maelochs is going for a new world record!Maelochs is going for a new world record!
I have been poring over the entry list trying to pick a GTD winner ... i can narrow it down to about ... or seven, or nine .... AJR, Core have great line-ups Riley AMG had the Mighty Bleekemolen and was second fastest at the Roar.. Stevenson looks strong and was third at the Roar .... Manthey, was quickest .... Montaaplast was fast, I don't have much hope for them despite being eighth iof the roar, but the TRG Porsche ... because I like Tim Pappas and Mike Hedlund .... I seriously cannot pick a solid top three in Any class.
Maelochs is online now  
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Sportscar & GT Racing | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
IMSA 2017 Daytona Rolex 24 Potential Entries canamman Sportscar & GT Racing 341 12 Jan 2017 20:57
2017 Rolex 24 Matt Trackside 2 30 Nov 2016 16:58
Tracy eyes Daytona with Rolex test rustyfan ChampCar World Series 10 13 Jan 2005 10:07
Prospects for Rolex Daytona 24 hours E46 Sportscar & GT Racing 3 28 Jan 2003 06:36
The Rolex at Daytona KC Sportscar & GT Racing 1 11 Jan 2000 03:55


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 03:19.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.