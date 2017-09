GTRMagic Race Official Race Official 1% Club



Join Date: Dec 2002 Sell me this pen.... Posts: 42,084

Walkinshaw Racing For Sale? Story Here



The story talks about an equity position...



The odd part is the article talks to selling a slice of that business in order to invest in more engineering capability.



Surely that is an operating cost, needing to be funded the next year too... or is the plan to keep selling slices, to facilitate a complete exit The story talks about an equity position...The odd part is the article talks to selling a slice of that business in order to invest in more engineering capability.Surely that is an operating cost, needing to be funded the next year too... or is the plan to keep selling slices, to facilitate a complete exit