MRL announce Engine Capacity checks

Lifted from an email received, and hopefully good news for most! However, sounds like the checks will be voluntary from the wording?-





"The Historic Touring Car Challenge has enjoyed a year of success with record high grid numbers following last years revised entry criteria. The already popular HTCC series now caters for Group A Touring Cars right up to December 1990.



Wiltshire also announced a new certification system to be introduced in 2017, requiring engines to be inspected, measured and sealed to effectively stamp out the risk of engines being over-powered by bore and stroke. Those cars inspected and sealed will be recognised within the results.



Duncan said, The introduction of this certification programme is a major initiative in the battle to control over-development of engines in the Historic racing world. We will be applying the certification scheme across our Touring Car and 50s Sports Car series. The announcement has been welcomed by competitors keen to see an end to over-sized engines."

