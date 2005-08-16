MRL announce Engine Capacity checks

Lifted from an email received, and hopefully good news for most! However, sounds like the checks will be voluntary from the wording?-
"The Historic Touring Car Challenge has enjoyed a year of success with record high grid numbers following last years revised entry criteria. The already popular HTCC series now caters for Group A Touring Cars right up to December 1990.
Wiltshire also announced a new certification system to be introduced in 2017, requiring engines to be inspected, measured and sealed to effectively stamp out the risk of engines being over-powered by bore and stroke. Those cars inspected and sealed will be recognised within the results.
Duncan said, The introduction of this certification programme is a major initiative in the battle to control over-development of engines in the Historic racing world. We will be applying the certification scheme across our Touring Car and 50s Sports Car series. The announcement has been welcomed by competitors keen to see an end to over-sized engines."