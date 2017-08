chernaudi Veteran



Audi R8 at Laguna Seca Historics and tech video This is Audi R8 #605 at Laguna Seca with Tom Kristensen onboard:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZK5u3aCwNgc&t=136s



And a tech video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIcalCMUbD4



I have to admit that aside from some details, I'm still slightly surprised at how advanced this thing actually is. And that's given that it was designed in 1999 and last raced competitively in 2006.



