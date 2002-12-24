Home Mobile Forum News Cookbook FaceBook Us T-Shirts etc.: Europe/Worldwide. eBay Motorsport Links Advertising Live Chat  
Site Partners: SpotterGuides Downforce Radio MotorsportAds MotorsTV (Sky 447)  
Related Sites: FlagMarshal.com MarshalsGuide.com Your Link Here  

Go Back   TenTenths Motorsport Forum > Racing Talk > Marshals Forum
Reload this Page Plum Pudding 2016 - Thank You!
Register GalleryNews FAQ Calendar Mark Forums Read

Notices


Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply
 
Thread Tools Display Modes
Old Today, 13:48 (Ref:3698642)   #1
Luke Souch
Rookie
 
Join Date: Mar 2012
United Kingdom
Oxford
Posts: 98
Luke Souch should be qualifying in the top 10 on the grid
Plum Pudding 2016 - Thank You!
Thank you to all marshals who attended the Plum Pudding Races at Mallory Park this Boxing Day. Your attendance was yet again appreciated and we thank your families for allowing us to steal you away at Christmas time. As usual, some fantastic work by you all; speedy clear ups (special thanks to those involved in the Startline roller), quick recoveries and great camaraderie shown as always. We wish you all the best for the Christmas period and a very happy 2017!

Our 2017 volunteering forms are now available and I hope to see some of you at the Creventic 24hr at Silverstone, our first of the year.

All the best,

Luke Souch
BRSCC Assistant Clerk of the Course
Luke Souch is online now  
__________________
Luke Souch
BRSCC Midlands (Probationary Clerk of the Course/Chief Observer/Race Comms)
Silverstone Marshals Team (Specialist/Anything!)
Quote
Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Reply

Bookmarks




Home
« Previous Thread | Marshals Forum | Next Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Similar Threads
Thread Thread Starter Forum Replies Last Post
Thank You! Thank You! Thank You! tbg63 Marshals Forum 12 16 Sep 2007 22:02
Plum Pudding Meeting Mallory Park Sheila M Marshals Forum 131 30 Dec 2003 15:53
No more plum pudding for cars at Mallory mark ch Marshals Forum 7 3 Jun 2003 16:49
Plum Pudding...Again! JamesAmor Marshals Forum 1 24 Dec 2002 21:14
Plum Pudding! Dave Brand Marshals Forum 23 24 Dec 2002 09:00


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT. The time now is 15:51.

Contact Us - TenTenths Motorsport - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.9
Copyright ©2000 - 2016, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.
Original Website Copyright © 1998-2003 Craig Antil. All Rights Reserved.
Ten-Tenths Motorsport Forums Copyright © 2004-2016 Royalridge Computing. All Rights Reserved.