Plum Pudding 2016 - Thank You!

Thank you to all marshals who attended the Plum Pudding Races at Mallory Park this Boxing Day. Your attendance was yet again appreciated and we thank your families for allowing us to steal you away at Christmas time. As usual, some fantastic work by you all; speedy clear ups (special thanks to those involved in the Startline roller), quick recoveries and great camaraderie shown as always. We wish you all the best for the Christmas period and a very happy 2017!



Our 2017 volunteering forms are now available and I hope to see some of you at the Creventic 24hr at Silverstone, our first of the year.



All the best,



Luke Souch

BRSCC Assistant Clerk of the Course



