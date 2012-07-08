NaBUru38 Veteran



Hi, folks! Welcome to round 11 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Toronto is often chaotic, so risky bets could pay bigly, believe me.



Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.



o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.

o- Regular - 1x money.

o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.

o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)

o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Castroneves ($ 200)

o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)



Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:



o- 1st - $ 1000

o- 2nd - $ 600

o- 3rd - $ 400

o- 4th - $ 300

o- 5th - $ 200

o- 6-10th - $ 100



The stakes for Toronto are:



o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves.

o- 6x: Power, Newgarden, Rahal.

o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan.

o- 20x: Rossi, Sato.

o- 40x: Muñoz, Kimball, Andretti, Hildebrand, Pigot (A), Jones (A).

o- 80x: Saavedra, Daly (A), Chilton (A), Gutiérrez (A).



o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.

o- Honda: 3 to 1.



