Old Today, 14:32 (Ref:3751179)   #1
NaBUru38
Join Date: Oct 2009
Uruguay
Las Canteras, Uruguay
Posts: 6,700
Veggie 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest - round 11 Toronto
Hi, folks! Welcome to round 11 of the 2017 Bet 'Em IndyContest. Toronto is often chaotic, so risky bets could pay bigly, believe me.

Please pick 5 different drivers and a manufacturer.

o- Premium - 2x money; only top 5 finishes.
o- Regular - 1x money.
o- Alternative - 1x money; no 10x drivers or under.
o- Fresh - Apprentices only ($ 20)
o- Belt Challenge - Power vs Castroneves ($ 200)
o- Manufacturer - Race winner ($ 200)

Top 10 finishing drivers award money as follows:

o- 1st - $ 1000
o- 2nd - $ 600
o- 3rd - $ 400
o- 4th - $ 300
o- 5th - $ 200
o- 6-10th - $ 100

The stakes for Toronto are:

o- 3x: Dixon, Pagenaud, Castroneves.
o- 6x: Power, Newgarden, Rahal.
o- 10x: Hinchcliffe, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan.
o- 20x: Rossi, Sato.
o- 40x: Muñoz, Kimball, Andretti, Hildebrand, Pigot (A), Jones (A).
o- 80x: Saavedra, Daly (A), Chilton (A), Gutiérrez (A).

o- Chevrolet: 4 to 1.
o- Honda: 3 to 1.

You may post your bets after qualifying, but not after the race. Good luck!
"Show me a driver who didnt make a handful of errors this year, and Ill show you someone who wasnt trying hard enough." - David Malsher
